By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) – One man was killed in an overnight shooting in North Braddock.
According to the Allegheny County Police Department, just after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, county 9-1-1 was notified of a shooting in the 1200 block of Rebecca Avenue.
Once first responders arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot several times.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.
