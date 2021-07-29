CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Accidental Drowning, Drowning, Indiana County, Lenny Hatinda, Missing Person, Pennsylvania State Police, White Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) – According to Pennsylvania State Police, 5-year-old Lenny Hatinda has been found dead.

(Photo Credit: State Police)

Police say that around 11:00 p.m., he was found unresponsive in a swimming pool by a family member.

First responders attempted to resuscitate him and he was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 12:15 a.m.

Hatinda was reported missing on Wednesday evening after he walked away from his home and did not return.

His cause of death was determined to be freshwater drowning and the manner of death has been ruled accidental.