By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) – According to Pennsylvania State Police, 5-year-old Lenny Hatinda has been found dead.
Police say that around 11:00 p.m., he was found unresponsive in a swimming pool by a family member.
First responders attempted to resuscitate him and he was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 12:15 a.m.
Hatinda was reported missing on Wednesday evening after he walked away from his home and did not return.
His cause of death was determined to be freshwater drowning and the manner of death has been ruled accidental.