MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Neighbors along a normally quiet road in Mt. Lebanon are trying to understand how and why a deadly shooting took place in their neighborhood.

Besides some loud traffic that moves through, neighbors say their neighborhood is usually quiet and peaceful. But that wasn’t the case overnight when police say an argument between a man and his parents led to gunfire.

“It takes your breath away when you don’t think it’s going to happen here,” said Mel Bickel, a neighbor.

Bickel says he has lived in his house for the last 60 years.

Shootings are not common in his neighborhood, so when he got a call late Wednesday night from a friend, it was a surprise.

“It’s a little scary. I guess I had an emergency call in the middle of the night and didn’t answer it. I think they were telling us there was an incident going on,” he said.

That incident was a 25-year-old man who police say shot and killed his parents in their home on Gilkeson Road. They say he called 911 to turn himself in, but by the time officers arrived, he changed his mind and a gunfight took place. Two officers were injured.

Bickel struggles to understand why something so violent occurred.

“I know a lot of people. And I have no idea that something like this could happen, and I don’t remember anything like this happening before,” said Bickel.

Allegheny County Police have since taken over the investigation.