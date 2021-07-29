By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting more than 1,000 new daily COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health reported 1,088 new coronavirus cases and four additional deaths Thursday.

It’s the second time this week daily case counts have topped 1,000. The rise comes as health officials say the delta variant and unvaccinated Americans are fueling a nationwide surge in cases.

This brings the statewide total to 1,223,390 cases and 27,842 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 462 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 87 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 11,595,294 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,696,591 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 62.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,900,572 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 72,242 cases among residents and 15,624 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,411 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 29,327 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

