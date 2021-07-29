By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – City Council is hosting four community meetings on the American Rescue Plan.
You can see the times dates and locations below:

In August, @Pittsburgh City Council will host four community meetings on the #AmericanRescuePlan. Check out the slides below to find out when they will be in your part of the city!
(…please note – these meetings will not be recorded or televised…)
It comes after City Council approved a spending plan for $335 in COVID-19 relief from the American Rescue Plan.