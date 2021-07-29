By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins are making moves as NHL free agency gets underway.

To start the free agency period, the Penguins brought back a familiar face.

They re-signed forward Evan Rodrigues to a one-year, $1 million contract.

The 28-year-old completed his first season with Pittsburgh last year, appearing in 35 games where he picked up seven goals, seven assists, and 14 points.

The Penguins have re-signed forward Evan Rodrigues to a one-year contract. The one-way deal will run through the 2021.22 campaign and has a value of $1 million. Details: https://t.co/ppsmSRaIww pic.twitter.com/UFUCaY2KUc — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 28, 2021

Forward Dominik Simon was signed to a one-year, two-way contract, which carries an average annual value of $750,000. The 26-year-old is returning to Pittsburgh after spending one season with the Flames.

In his last season with the Penguins in 2019-20, Simon recorded 7 goals and 15 points for 22 points in 64 games.

Welcome back, Dominik Simon! The Penguins have signed forward Dominik Simon to a one-year contract. The two-way contract runs through the 2021.22 season and carries a value of $750,000 at the NHL level. Full details: https://t.co/moSaGlo39x pic.twitter.com/wzx2BpGB2c — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 28, 2021

The Penguins also signed 27-year-old Brock McGinn, who last played with the Carolina Hurricanes. He was signed to a four-year contract with an annual value of $2.75 million.

McGinn spent his entire NHL career in Carolina, scoring 51 goals and 55 assists for 106 points in six seasons with the Hurricanes.

In the 2021 season, he scored 8 goals and 5 assists for 13 points.

The Penguins have signed forward Brock McGinn to a four-year contract. McGinn, 27, is signed through the 2024.25 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $2.75 million. Details: https://t.co/JfPawZwlvV pic.twitter.com/ngvkSAeTvN — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 28, 2021

Collegiate goaltender Filip Lindberg has agreed to a two-year, entry-level contract with the Pens. The 22-year-old played with the University of Massachusetts last season.

Lindberg’s 1.24 goals-against average and .949 save percentage were both career highs and best in the entire NCAA.

The 22-year-old goalie was a crucial part of the University of Massachusetts winning the 2021 NCAA National Championship at the Frozen Four, which was held here in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena.

More on Lindberg: The 6'1", 194-pound goaltender finished the season with a 10-1-4 record and five shutouts in 15 games. His 1.24 goals-against average and .949 save percentage were both career highs and best in the entire NCAA. pic.twitter.com/QjKvGtZo4s — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 28, 2021

A defenseman was also brought on Wednesday. The Pens signed Taylor Fedun to a one-year, two-way contract that carries an average annual value of $750,000. Fedun has appeared in 127 NHL games, recording eight goals, 27 assists, and 35 points.

The Penguins have signed defenseman Taylor Fedun to a one-year contract. The two-way contract runs through the 2021.22 season and carries a value of $750,000 at the NHL level. Details: https://t.co/4KyEiQY8O2 pic.twitter.com/yy5AOBw2AV — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 28, 2021

In addition to players, the Penguins have also brought in a new director of amateur scouting.

Nick Pryor, 30, is the son of Pittsburgh’s director of player personnel Chris Pryor, will head up amateur scouting efforts in both North America and Europe.

The Penguins have named Nick Pryor as director of amateur scouting. Pryor will oversee Pittsburgh’s amateur scouting efforts in both North America and Europe. He and his staff will report to assistant general manager Patrik Allvin. https://t.co/0ePBVGZXQZ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 28, 2021

Pryor has spent the last eight seasons working as an amateur scout for the Philadelphia Flyers.