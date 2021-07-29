WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The Senate has voted to take up consideration of a bipartisan multi-billion dollar infrastructure bill endorsed by President Biden.

Money editor Jon Delano spoke with a key member of President Biden’s cabinet Thursday morning on what this bill could mean for Pennsylvania.

It’s not yet a done deal, but in a rare display of bipartisanship, two-thirds of the Senate — 17 Republicans and 50 Democrats — voted to move ahead with a $550 billion infrastructure bill. The final details still need to be worked out, but it was a first step in what the president says will build back better while creating jobs.

When it comes to what many call basic infrastructure, this bipartisan bill seems to have something for everybody, from America’s roads and bridges to public transit and railroads, from our rivers and ports to our airports, from upgrading drinking water supplies to improving our energy transmission grid and increasing broadband internet access.

Some are critical that it does not pump enough money into infrastructure, but in an exclusive interview, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo — one of the president’s point people on infrastructure — took issue with that and noted the bill’s importance to Pennsylvania.

“It is the largest investment in public transit ever. It is the largest investment in providing high-speed affordable broadband ever. It is the largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system. I’ve driven through Pennsylvania many times, and I can tell you — and I know you know — you have some bridges and roads and waterways and train stations that need repair,” Raimondo said.

Senator Casey voted to consider the bipartisan bill, while Senator Toomey voted no, saying he wanted more details first. The secretary said no bill is expected to get to the president’s desk until this fall, which means nothing is a done deal yet.