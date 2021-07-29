By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — A terminally-ill Washington County man awaiting trial in prison has died.
Dwayne Bruce was waiting for his trial at SCI Somerset in connection with allegations that he threatened three Verizon employees working on a cell tower near his home in Hanover Township in January 2020.
Bruce was diagnosed with terminal liver cancer, and his family fought for him to spend his final weeks in hospice care. But pleas for his release failed.
On Thursday, 24 hours after KDKA’s reporting on his story, Bruce died.