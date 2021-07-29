By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People who are struggling to pay their bills can now apply for financial assistance for their utilities.
Applications are now being accepted for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Almost $850 million has been given to Pennsylvania counties to help families stay in their homes and keep their utilities turned on.