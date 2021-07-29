WHITEHALL, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who threatened to blow up government buildings in Harrisburg and Washington D.C. has pleaded guilty to gun and explosives charges on Wednesday.

Kurt Cofano, 32, was convicted of three counts of five counts brought against him, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.

According to acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Kaufman, Cofano faces a possible sentence of up to 10 years in jail and a fine of $250,000.

Cofano said online that he wanted to “blow up” the Treasury Department in Harrisburg and “go to the CIA headquarters in D.C. and take out as many (people) as I can before I get gunned down.”

Last year, local police pulled Cofano over and said they found guns in the car alongside supplies to make fireworks.

Investigators also found chemicals used for making homemade explosives, detonators and grenades, the newspaper said.

After Cofano’s arrest, FBI Special Agent Mike Christman called Cofano “a very real threat.”

Cofano will remain detained until his sentencing, which has not been scheduled yet.

