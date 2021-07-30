By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The man who attempted to rob the First National Bank on the South Side two summers ago while using a wheelchair as a prop has been sentenced to prison time.
Emanuel Luna was sentenced to nearly four years.
Luna passed a note to the teller that was a bomb threat.
However, he wheeled out of the bank before he was given any cash.
He then ditched the wheelchair and waited for a bus on the side of Carson Street.
During his sentencing, Luna said it “was a really stupid crime.”