By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Multiple medical helicopters were called to the scene of a crash in Beaver County.READ MORE: Gov. Tom Wolf, COVID-19 Task Force Urge Lawmakers To Promote Vaccinations
Dispatchers confirm an accident on the 1200 block of Blackhawk Road in South Beaver Township. The call came in around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
There are reportedly five patients, and three medical helicopters were called to the scene.READ MORE: Walmart Brings Back Masking Requirements For Employees In 'High Transmission' Areas
Blackhawk Road is currently shut down between Court Road and Martin Road.
There’s been no word on the conditions of the victims, nor what led up to the crash.MORE NEWS: Experts Raise Alarms Over Fundraising For GOP Election Reviews
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.