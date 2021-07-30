Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Bartow

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Bartow arrived at Animal Friends from the Sunshine State and he’s ready for a fresh start. He is an independent guy who would prefer to be the only pet in an adult-only family, but that’s only because he wants all of the love for himself. Bartow can be a little shy at first, but once he feels comfortable you will see his playful personality really shine – especially if there’s a squeaky toy nearby! This handsome guy is currently undergoing treatment for heartworm and is available as foster to adopt so our Medical team can continue monitoring his recovery.

To find out more about how to adopt Bartow, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Rocky

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Rocky was on his last day at a rural shelter, and we spoke for him so he could find a family to love him and have a happy life.

He is a friendly Rotti mix, and just a year old. Rocky is very fun; he is very puppyish in personality and loves play time! He gets along with kids and other dogs.

Rocky needs some basic training but is very smart. He has lots of energy and needs a family ready to spend time with him.

To find out more about how to adopt Rocky, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

