PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf was in Pittsburgh Friday celebrating and promoting affordable health care. He visited the East Liberty Family Health Center.

During the 45 minute event, the governor along with other dignitaries pushed for more accessibility to affordable healthcare. He also celebrated the 56th anniversary of Medicaid.

The governor pushed the state’s program, Pennie, which is a state insurance marketplace to find affordable insurance. A couple of people talked about how it helped them when they didn’t know what do to for insurance.

The governor said these programs should create a healthier state.

“Think about that. The emergency room is not going to be the first source. It’s going to be the last place they go. They’re going to have access to primary care doctors. More Pennsylvanians will be able to manage chronic conditions. Crucially, more Pennsylvanians will live healthier and happier lives,” Wolf said.

Wolf also talked about the eviction moratorium, which is set to end on Saturday. The state is still offering help.

It said there are resources available to make sure people are not kicked out of their homes. The Department of Human Resources has money to help with rent and utilities. It said there is $1 billion to help people meet those needs. State leaders guarantee no one will be evicted as a result of COVID-19 if they meet the income threshold.

Last month the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the moratorium could stay in place, but some justices argued it was an overreach by the CDC.

Gov. Tom Wolf said this has been a looming issue and knows it will have a negative impact on many people.

“At this point, it’s unknown what that consequence is specifically going to be from a macro point of view, but there’s going to be a lot of individuals who are going to be affected very negatively as a result of it,” he said.

For more resources to get you or your loved ones some aid, click here.