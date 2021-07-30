By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – LED light installation is continuing in the downtown subway.
Because of the work, from Sunday to Thursday, from 8 p.m. to end of service, rail service will end at the Wood Street Station.
You can see more details on the work and rail shuttles below:
As crews continue to install LED lighting in the downtown light rail tunnel, beginning Sunday, 8/1-Thursday, 8/5 from 8pm-end of service, regular rail service will end at Wood St. Station. A rail shuttle will operate b/w Wood St. & Allegheny Stations on the outbound tracks.
— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) July 30, 2021
At Gateway/North Side/Allegheny: Inbound/outbound service will use the outbound side of the platform Sunday, 8/1-Thursday, 8/5, from 8pm-end of service. Riders heading outbound to South Hills Village/Library will transfer to a Blue/Red/Silver Line rail car at Wood St.
— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) July 30, 2021