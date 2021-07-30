By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HERMITAGE, Pa. (KDKA) – The owner of a roofing company in Mercer County is heading to prison for tax evasion.
Dustin Golub was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.
He ran Penn-Ohio Roofing and Siding but hid more than $3.5 million from the federal government.
Investigators found that Golub spread receipts into nine different bank accounts.
He also kept deposits under $10,000 to keep his banks from mandatory reporting to the IRS.