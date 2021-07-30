By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The MLB trade deadline is here, and the Pirates are making moves.
The Pirates got infielder Michael Chavis from the Red Sox in exchange for pitcher Austin Davis.
TRADE: We have acquired INF Michael Chavis from the Red Sox in exchange for LHP Austin Davis. pic.twitter.com/VwqDvP72TU
— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 30, 2021
They got right-handed pitchers Ricky DeVito and Bryse Wilson from the Braves in exchange for pitcher Richard Rodríguez.
TRADE: We have acquired right-handed pitchers Ricky DeVito and Bryse Wilson from the Braves in exchange for RHP Richard Rodríguez. pic.twitter.com/Jbp68z5N3l
— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 30, 2021
The Pirates also got Abrahán Gutiérrez in exchange for pitcher Braeden Ogle .
TRADE: We have acquired C Abrahán Gutiérrez from the Phillies in exchange for LHP Braeden Ogle.
— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 30, 2021