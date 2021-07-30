CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Baseball, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The MLB trade deadline is here, and the Pirates are making moves.

The Pirates got infielder Michael Chavis from the Red Sox in exchange for pitcher Austin Davis.

They got right-handed pitchers Ricky DeVito and Bryse Wilson from the Braves in exchange for pitcher Richard Rodríguez.

The Pirates also got Abrahán Gutiérrez in exchange for pitcher Braeden Ogle .