By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The MLB trade deadline is here, and the Pirates are making moves.

The Pirates got infielder Michael Chavis from the Red Sox in exchange for pitcher Austin Davis.

TRADE: We have acquired INF Michael Chavis from the Red Sox in exchange for LHP Austin Davis. pic.twitter.com/VwqDvP72TU — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 30, 2021

They got right-handed pitchers Ricky DeVito and Bryse Wilson from the Braves in exchange for pitcher Richard Rodríguez.

TRADE: We have acquired right-handed pitchers Ricky DeVito and Bryse Wilson from the Braves in exchange for RHP Richard Rodríguez. pic.twitter.com/Jbp68z5N3l — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 30, 2021

The Pirates also got Abrahán Gutiérrez in exchange for pitcher Braeden Ogle .