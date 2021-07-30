PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that Pittsburgh Public Schools has squared away its health and safety plan, the district is discussing ways to spend a large portion of federal funding through the American Rescue Plan.

The district has about $100 million to play with from the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Relief Funds. On Friday, as part of an extensive community engagement process, the district sat down with stakeholders to discuss the spending plan.

According to PPS, at least 20 percent of the funding must​ be spent on addressing learning loss.

But some of the other​ allowable uses school administrators are kicking around include improved after-school programs, technology and internet upgrades for home learning, and other methods of addressing students’ social and emotional needs.

“The funding is allowable for us to use to provide mental health services and support and implementing activities related to summer learning and after-school programs,” said Tylor Hart, a project specialist for PPS.

Some students and others suggested during a breakout session that some of the money should go towards updating the books in classrooms and libraries and putting more reading materials in the hands of students to improve literacy and cultural awareness.

You can get involved in the discussion too by filling out this survey.