PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, the atmosphere is calmer today and we don’t expect any severe weather today or any day this weekend.

We likely won’t see any severe weather over the next week if no big changes occur to the forecast and what we expect to happen actually happens.

That being said, there are still a couple of things going on with the atmosphere today that will bring a chance for some light drizzle.

Today can really be divided into two parts, with the morning hours seeing plenty of clouds and temperatures not too off from where they were yesterday. Around noon things will really start to change as the driest air settles in behind a trough that drops down from the north. Dew points will shoot down to near 50 degrees, being in the 40s in many places.

Skies will clear for the afternoon with temperatures dropping. Our highs today will arrive at noon.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 76° for the high with the daily low being hit just before midnight tonight.

For the weekend, Saturday is looking dry and pleasant with morning lows near 50 and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Light rain should be back on Sunday afternoon with a reinforcement of cooler air.

Temperatures are expected to remain below the daily average for the next week.

Where did the month of July go?

As we wrap up the month on Saturday I thought now would be a good time to review the month.

Temperatures for the month were pretty much what you should expect for the month with us finishing the month around 0.2° cooler than average. Rain totals have lagged just slightly for the month with the official total coming in at 3”. We will be just over an inch shy of where our “normal” rain total would be at this point in the year.

We lost 38 minutes of daylight during the month too.

In August we lose 80 minutes of daylight.

