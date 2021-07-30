PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The push to get vaccinated is as important as ever, according to doctors and the White House.

President Joe Biden pleaded with states to use coronavirus relief money to pay people to get vaccinated. Incentives have ranged from a vaccine lottery to paying tuition for students.

“At this point, we’re so close to the end and we’re seeing it falter a bit through recovery,” said Patrick Miley, who’s vaccinated. “I think any kind of incentive to get the final individuals over the finish line … any kind of incentive is good for the general public.”

The general consensus was money has never been the motive.

“If $100 helps someone make that choice, that’s wonderful,” said Bethany Notaro. “But on the other hand, I made that choice by myself.”

“It probably wouldn’t change my decision,” said Matt Montedoro. “I was going to get vaccinated whether there was money or not.”

However, some wish the cash incentive would have been around when the shot first became available.

As far as local governments providing the money to get vaccinated, Allegheny County has already offered its employees a $100 bonus to get the shot. But in terms of the general public, they do not have any information.