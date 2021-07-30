By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – On Wednesday, Washington County Sheriffs took a suspect wanted for a felony robbery into custody after he was spotted in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Washington.
According to sheriffs, Chad Smith was wanted by both county sheriffs and City of Washington Police for robbery.
He was seen in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Taco Bell on West Chestnut Street and was ultimately taken into custody.
Once Smith was arrested, police also found approximately 10.5 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
He is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and flight to avoid apprehension.