SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Tornado warnings plagued some areas during yesterday’s storms, including Saltlick Township in Fayette County.
Storm winds caused major property damage, not necessarily to homes, but to sheds that were blown across yards. Trees were snapped, powerlines were downed, and even a garage roof rotated and ended up in a neighboring yard.
With so much going as a result of the severe weather, families feel like they got lucky.
"We're all fortunate, I think, that's all I can tell you," said Don Wensel. "All this stuff can be replaced and cleaned up. Nobody got hurt so we're very fortunate."
That’s the prevailing feeling in Saltlick Township, shocked by the damage, but relieved that there were no injuries.
"My mom was crying but she said they were ok, that was my biggest relief," recalled Jerry Ritenour.
Later today, the National Weather Service will be in the area to survey the damage.