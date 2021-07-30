By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pet parents, check your pantry, a new recall has been issued for pet food.
Six dog food varieties are being recalled because they may contain toxic levels of mold. All of the affected products include de-boned chicken and rice.
They were made by Sunshine Mills and have a best-by date of Feb. 11, 2022.
No illness have been reported, but experts say the Aflatoxin can be harmful to dogs if consumed in significant quantities.
To check the product names, lot codes and UPC codes, visit the FDA’s website here.
Unused food can be returned for a full refund.