By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers are back at Heinz Field on Saturday for their fifth day of training camp.

On Friday night at Heinz Field, the team went through it’s usual drills and routines, but before practice, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the fans and thanked them for their support.

He thanked them not only for their support during training camp, but also during last year’s season, when fans were mostly away from NFL stadiums.

“In the last 12 months, we’ve all been challenged in ridiculous ways,” Tomlin said.

“We were blessed enough to still have an opportunity to pursue our passion and do our jobs,” Tomlin went on to say.

“We understand a lot of people were less fortunate than us. We thank you, we see you for your courage and spirit in the face of the pandemic and the challenges that follow,” Tomlin said.

As far as practice went, Tomlin said the team is focused on improving in 2021.