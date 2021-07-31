By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – Mylan is closing its Viatris manufacturing plant in Morgantown on Saturday.
Viatris says the changes are part of a restructuring plan and the research and development center will not be affected.
Nearly 1,500 employees are losing their jobs as a result of the decision.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a severance agreement had been reached.
Workers will get two weeks of pay for every year of service as well as free healthcare for the length of those payments.
Severance will be capped at 52 weeks and the minimum payout is 12 weeks, regardless of years of service.