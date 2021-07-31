By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates announced on Saturday they have recalled Hoy Park to the major league roster.
Park was acquired in a trade with the New York Yankees when the Pirates sent pitcher Clay Holmes to the Yankees in exchange for Park as well as Diego Castillo.
He has spent most of this season in the minor leagues, especially at the AAA level.
Park has recorded a .327 batting average with 10 home runs.
In a corresponding move, the Pirates optioned outfielder Jard Oliva to Indianapolis.