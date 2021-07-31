By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have now signed 19 of their 21 picks from this year's draft after announcing the signing of pitcher Owen Kellington.
Kellington was selected 102nd overall out of U-32 High School.
He led his high school team to a Division II championship during his senior year with a 7-0 record, 0.22 ERA, and 133 strikeouts over 49 innings pitched. Kellington also recorded 91% of his outs as a senior via strikeout.
Those numbers led to him being named the Gatorade Player Of The Year for Vermont in the 2020-21 season.
His bat also helped his club, posting a .667 batting average with seven home runs and 32 runs scored.
Kellington is now the highest selection from a prep school in Vermont, passing Kevin Aubin who was selected 135th overall in the 1990 draft.