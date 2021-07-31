By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Expect another beautiful day today with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70's.
A cold front moves through Sunday and that will bring the chance for some showers and storms in the afternoon.
We will stay in the upper 70's for the next several days, which is a few degrees below average.
Tuesday through Thursday will have some isolated rain and storms chances.
Temperatures will creep back to the lower 80's. Temperatures will be hotter Friday, rising into in the mid 80's with dry conditions.
