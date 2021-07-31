By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several weeks after experts began investigating a number of mysterious deaths of birds in Pennsylvania, officials say the number of reports of illnesses are declining.READ MORE: Sheetz Offering Free Coffee, Fizz Drinks To Pitt Students Through August
Last month, The Game Commission and experts from the Wildlife Futures Program at Penn Vet were investigating dozens of reports of songbirds that were sick or dying because of an “emerging health condition” that’s currently unknown.
Read more:READ MORE: Police Investigating Death Of Woman Found In Stowe Twp.
Residents of Western Pennsylvania were urged to take preventative steps and remove bird feeders from their yards in order to help contain the spread of any disease into our region.
Now, the Audubon Society says the recent reports of illnesses have been “declining significantly.”MORE NEWS: Police Investigating South Side Shooting
The Audubon Society says another update will come in the future, and that there is hope that feeding of birds may be able to resume in the next few weeks.