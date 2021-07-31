By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — A happy couple got hitched in Mt. Lebanon on Friday — the only unusual thing about this wedding is that the couple tied the knot at their senior living center.
Bobbie Bitters and Frank Kirsopp both live at the UPMC Senior Community Asbury Heights in Mt. Lebanon.
Frank recently proposed to his sweetheart, Bobbie.
On Friday, the staff helped arrange for a wedding ceremony at the center’s chapel, attended by fellow residents.
The ceremony proved that you’re never too old to find true love and to say “I do.”