Bobbie Bitters and Frank Kirsopp both live at the UPMC Senior Community Asbury Heights in Mt. Lebanon
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — A happy couple got hitched in Mt. Lebanon on Friday — the only unusual thing about this wedding is that the couple tied the knot at their senior living center.

(Photo Credit: KDKA/UPMC)

Frank recently proposed to his sweetheart, Bobbie.

On Friday, the staff helped arrange for a wedding ceremony at the center’s chapel, attended by fellow residents.

The ceremony proved that you’re never too old to find true love and to say “I do.”