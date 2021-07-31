By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new class of names is being added to the Steelers Hall of Honor.
The Steelers announced the new class on Saturday on their social and digital platforms, as well as on the scoreboard at Heinz Field.
Introducing the #HallofHonor Class of 2021! pic.twitter.com/2uy9AS4pDE
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 31, 2021
The Steelers introduced the Hall of Honor in 2017 as a way to recognize former players, coaches, and front office personnel.
This year’s class includes:
- Jon Kolb, offensive lineman (1969 to 1981), strength coach (1982 to 1991)
- Louis Lipps, wide receiver (1984 to 1991)
- Carnell Lake, safety (1989 to 1998, assistant coach (2011 to 2017)
- Tunch Ilkin, offensive lineman (1980 to 1992), broadcast (1998 to 2020)
The team will have a formal induction ceremony on the weekend of November 13 and November 14.
Last year, James Farrior, Greg Lloyd, Troy Polamalu, Mike Wagner, and Dwight White were added to the team’s Hall of Honor.
Other past inductees include Elbie Nickel, Larry Brown, Bill Cowher, Hines Ward, Rocky Bleier, Buddy Dial, Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn, Art Rooney Jr., Jerome Bettis, Mel Blount, Terry Bradshaw, Jack Butler, Dermontti Dawson, Bill Dudley, Joe Greene, Kevin Greene, L.C. Greenwood, Jack Ham, Franco Harris, Dick Hoak, John Henry Johnson, Walt Keisling, Jack Lambert, Bobby Layne, John McNally, Chuck Noll, Arthur J. Rooney, Sr., Daniel M. Rooney, Andy Russell, Donnie Shell, John Stallworth, Ernie Stautner, Lynn Swann, Mike Webster, and Rod Woodson.