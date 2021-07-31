CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

RENFREW, Pa. (KDKA) – The Penn Township Police are alerting the public to a stolen horse in the Renfrew area of Penn Township in Butler County.

According to police, a 14-year-old Haflinger mare was stolen from the Gratzer family on Saturday.

The mare’s 2-month-old filly was not stolen, however.

They are asking anyone with information on this case to give them a call at 724-586-1169.

