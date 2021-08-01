By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officers from several area police departments in Allegheny County hopped on their bikes for a good cause on Saturday.
The inaugural ‘Pedal With Police’ event focused on giving people a chance meet those who serve and protect in different settings as they rode from Millvale to the North Shore and back.
“I think it’s important that community members and police have interaction that’s positive interaction and to have a community event,” said Officer Joe Risher, from the Allegheny County Police Department.
Organizers say they hope to make the ride an annual event that travels throughout the county.