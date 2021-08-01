CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Organizers say they hope to make the ride an annual event that travels throughout the county. 
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officers from several area police departments in Allegheny County hopped on their bikes for a good cause on Saturday.

The inaugural ‘Pedal With Police’ event focused on giving people a chance meet those who serve and protect in different settings as they rode from Millvale to the North Shore and back.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

“I think it’s important that community members and police have interaction that’s positive interaction and to have a community event,” said Officer Joe Risher, from the Allegheny County Police Department.

