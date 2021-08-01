PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re a big local shopper, this week is for you.

The U.S. Department Of Agriculture has marked the first week of August as the 22nd annual National Farmers’ Market Week.

Farmers’ markets are a literal bite out of life.

Not only can farmers’ markets produce local, homegrown food, but they support communities and a livelihood that you won’t find in a regular grocery store.

“I love farmers’ markets, I think they’re great,” said Katy Raddatz. “What’s not to like come on, you have to have a heart of stone not to like a farmers market.”

Raddatz makes her rounds to local farmers’ markets each week, eating up the food as fast as she can get her hands on it.

“If you have local farmers that means you have people taking care of the soil that can only be good,” she said. “If you don’t have soil, you don’t have farms, you don’t have anything.”

This week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is celebrating those farmers’ markets, their importance to communities they support, and farmers’ tireless efforts.

That includes Brenckle’s Farm in Butler County.

“Within 100 miles of Pittsburgh there are at least 300 farms and that’s 300 families and 300 properties that can feed you for instance during the pandemic, you wouldn’t have to go to the store, you just go to your neighbor to get your food,” said Gary Borrow, the farm manager at Brenckle’s.

Not to mention, in food deserts, where stores are hard to come by, Borrow believes local growers help fight food insecurity.

Borrow says it’s local pop-up markets that keep communities healthy and thriving with fresh fruits and vegetables.

“I really think that if there were more urban farms that could feed your regular neighborhood then people wouldn’t have to stress about food,” he said.

On days when you can’t get to the store – Borrow says don’t worry – find a local market!