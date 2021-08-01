FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — A sergeant with the Ohio State Highway Patrol died while on duty, and the governor ordered flags statewide to be lowered in his honor.
Sgt. Jared M. Ulinski was found dead at the Findlay Post, the highway patrol said in a statement Saturday. His cause of was not immediately announced.
Gov. Mike DeWine ordered U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings statewide until sunset on the day of the sergeant's funeral.
Ulinski had been with the highway patrol since June 1999, the agency said. He was a part of the 134th Academy class.
The Findlay Post is in northwestern Ohio, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Toledo.
