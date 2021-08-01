By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cold front moves through Sunday and that will bring the chance for some showers and storms in the afternoon.
It’s shaping up to be another day with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70’s.
We will clear out Monday and it will be a little cooler in the mid-70’s.
Tuesday through Friday will have sunny to partly cloudy skies but some isolated rain and storms chances.
Temperatures creep back to the lower 80’s by the end of the week.
Conditions will be hotter by Friday and Saturday as temperatures climb back into the mid-to-upper 80’s.
