By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A 20-year-old man has been taken into custody and is facing arson and domestic assault-related charges.
According to Pa. State Police, Joseph Hawk was arrested on Sunday morning.
On Saturday night, police were searching for Hawk, who allegedly set fire to a home following a domestic incident.
Police say that troopers received tips with Hawk’s whereabouts and upon arrival, Hawk barricaded himself in a tree house.
Police say Hawk peacefully surrounded without incident and was taken into custody.
He's being held in the Armstrong County Jail.
