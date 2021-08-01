CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people are dead following a crash in Hempfield Township.

The Westmoreland County Coroner has identified the crash victims as Walter and Catherine Gardner, both from Jeannette.

The coroner says the two were driving on Agnew Road around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday when their Ford F-150 left the roadway, drove down an embankment, and rolled over into a small creek.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner says they were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.