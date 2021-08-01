By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people are dead following a crash in Hempfield Township.READ MORE: Two Men Injured In Late-Night Shooting In Wilkinsburg
The Westmoreland County Coroner has identified the crash victims as Walter and Catherine Gardner, both from Jeannette.READ MORE: South Side Residents Fed Up With Violence, But Weary On New Restrictions
The coroner says the two were driving on Agnew Road around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday when their Ford F-150 left the roadway, drove down an embankment, and rolled over into a small creek.
Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.MORE NEWS: State Police In Kittanning Searching For Arson Suspect Following Reported Domestic Incident
The coroner says they were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.