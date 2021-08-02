By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pint-sized bundle of positivity came to Pittsburgh to lend a hand and a voice to a local organization that helps single mothers.

8-year-old Cavanaugh Bell was in the back of a truck in the Hill District on Sunday, helping pass out items to those in need and helping spread a special attitude.

Cavanaugh has gained national attention with his personal food drive — and he’s not letting up.

Today, Cavanaugh and his mother came to Pittsburgh to support the Allignment Chapter, a local non-profit that helps support single mothers with the basics.

Cavanaugh’s message is simple — ignore the obstacles and don’t give up on helping others.

Cavanaugh started a non-profit focusing on anti-bullying. He and his mom are hitting 20 cities on a positivity tour, drawing attention to people helping people.

To say the least — he’s enjoying it.

“No matter where I go, I can spread positivity and have fun. And in Colorado, I am going fishing,” Bell said.