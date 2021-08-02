By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KITTANNING, Pa. (KDKA) – According to the CDC, multiple local counties now have a substantial level of COVID-19 transmission, which means it's recommended everyone wears masks indoors.
Allegheny, Butler, Lawerence, Beaver, Washington, Armstrong, Indiana, Clarion and Somerset counties all have "substantial" spread. Armstrong County had a "high" level of COVID-19 transmission, but it was moved back to substantial.
The CDC recommends everyone, even those who are vaccinated, wear masks indoors in areas with "high" or "substantial" COVID-19 spread.
The state has said a statewide mask mandate is not in the works at this time. Instead, they’re focusing their efforts on vaccination.