PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s August, so you know what that means — it’s back to school month, which means back to school shopping.

With reports of supply shortages being possible, how can you go about getting what the kids need, but also avoid breaking the bank?

KDKA’s John Shumway reached out to a mother of three, who also is a parenting expert.

The school shopping season comes after more than a year of watching the budget during the pandemic.

Perhaps your kids are going back to in-person learning for the first time, so Amanda Mushro says to start by making a list of what your child needs.

Watch as KDKA’s John Shumway reports:

You may already have things like crayons, notebooks, pencils, tape, and scissors in abundance.

Mushro says you can save a lot of money just by using and reusing things that are laying around your house.

Tossing a backpack into the washing machine can make it look brand new, and putting a lunchbox in the top rack of the dishwasher will make it look brand new, as well.

When you do end up needing to go out and go shopping, you might find it’s different this year due to some shortages.

Mushro says you shouldn’t even start the car until you’ve scoured the websites of different stores to find out what is on sale and when those sales might be in effect, especially if you’re looking to save money.

For big items like calculators, instruments, or sports equipment, Facebook Marketplace can be a good resource to use to find discounts when parents are looking to offload those items.

When it comes to back to school clothes, maybe buy an outfit to get them started, but resist buying the bulk of clothing right now.

Mushro says you’re going to find discounts after Labor Day and says you’ll find even more sales if you can wait until the end of September or the beginning of October.

Lastly, Mushro says you should absolutely shop from a list, because impulse buying, especially if the kids are tagging along, can be a budget killer. She says to make a list with your child, and let them check items off of it as you go.