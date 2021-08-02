By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – First Commonwealth Bank has announced they will be hosting a “Hiring Fest” from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11 across eleven locations.

Of those 11 locations, eight are in Pennsylvania and three are in Ohio.

In Pennsylvania, hiring events will take place in Allegheny, Blair, Cambria, Indiana, Lycoming, and Westmoreland counties.

Allegheny County

Bridgeville – 428 Station Street, Bridgeville, Pa. 15017

Gibsonia – William Flynn Highway, Gibsonia, Pa. 15044

Pittsburgh Mills – 2000 Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard, Tarentum, Pa. 15084

Blair County

Meadows – 1913 North Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, Pa. 16648

Cambria County

Richland – 1001 Scalp Avenue, Johnstown, Pa. 15904

Indiana County

Southtowne – 3100 Oakland Avenue, Unit 27, Indiana, Pa. 15701

Lycoming County

Montoursville – 355 Broad Street, Montoursville, Pa. 17754

Westmoreland County

East Hills, 750 East Pittsburgh Street, Greensburg, Pa. 16501

In Ohio, hiring events will take place in Delaware, Hamilton, and Stark counties.

Delaware County

Delaware Center – 199 South Sandusky Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015

Hamilton County

Norwood – 4730 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45212

Stark County

Belden Village, 4555 Belden Village Street NW, Canton, Ohio 44718

Those wanting to apply can do so on the First Commonwealth Bank website and are asked to do so by August 6.

The application can be found at this link.

The bank is looking to fill both full-time and part-time positions.

Those in attendance will also be entered to win four baseball tickets to a major or minor league baseball game that falls within the First Commonwealth Bank footprint.