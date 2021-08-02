CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:First Commonwealth Bank, Hiring Fest, Job Fest, Local TV, Ohio News, Pennsylvania News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – First Commonwealth Bank has announced they will be hosting a “Hiring Fest” from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11 across eleven locations.

READ MORE: McKeesport Police Searching For Missing 13-Year-Old Thomas Grier

Of those 11 locations, eight are in Pennsylvania and three are in Ohio.

In Pennsylvania, hiring events will take place in Allegheny, Blair, Cambria, Indiana, Lycoming, and Westmoreland counties.

Allegheny County

  • Bridgeville – 428 Station Street, Bridgeville, Pa. 15017
  • Gibsonia – William Flynn Highway, Gibsonia, Pa. 15044
  • Pittsburgh Mills – 2000 Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard, Tarentum, Pa. 15084

    • Blair County

  • Meadows – 1913 North Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, Pa. 16648

    • Cambria County

  • Richland – 1001 Scalp Avenue, Johnstown, Pa. 15904

    • Indiana County

  • Southtowne – 3100 Oakland Avenue, Unit 27, Indiana, Pa. 15701

    • Lycoming County

    READ MORE: Fox Chapel Plans To Turn Mister Rogers' Weekend Home Into Park
  • Montoursville – 355 Broad Street, Montoursville, Pa. 17754

    • Westmoreland County

  • East Hills, 750 East Pittsburgh Street, Greensburg, Pa. 16501

    • In Ohio, hiring events will take place in Delaware, Hamilton, and Stark counties.

    Delaware County

  • Delaware Center – 199 South Sandusky Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015

    • Hamilton County

  • Norwood – 4730 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45212

    • Stark County

  • Belden Village, 4555 Belden Village Street NW, Canton, Ohio 44718

    • Those wanting to apply can do so on the First Commonwealth Bank website and are asked to do so by August 6.

    The application can be found at this link.

    The bank is looking to fill both full-time and part-time positions.

    MORE NEWS: As Eviction Moratorium Expires, Many Worried They'll Be Left Without A Roof Over Their Heads

    Those in attendance will also be entered to win four baseball tickets to a major or minor league baseball game that falls within the First Commonwealth Bank footprint.