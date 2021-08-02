By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – First Commonwealth Bank has announced they will be hosting a "Hiring Fest" from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11 across eleven locations.
Of those 11 locations, eight are in Pennsylvania and three are in Ohio.
In Pennsylvania, hiring events will take place in Allegheny, Blair, Cambria, Indiana, Lycoming, and Westmoreland counties.
Allegheny County
Blair County
Cambria County
Indiana County
Lycoming County
Westmoreland County
In Ohio, hiring events will take place in Delaware, Hamilton, and Stark counties.
Delaware County
Hamilton County
Stark County
Those wanting to apply can do so on the First Commonwealth Bank website and are asked to do so by August 6.
The application can be found at this link.
The bank is looking to fill both full-time and part-time positions.
Those in attendance will also be entered to win four baseball tickets to a major or minor league baseball game that falls within the First Commonwealth Bank footprint.