By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County man is facing charges for allegedly trying to fake a drug test.
Investigators say 65-year-old Kevin Harrold of Hempfield Township tried to bring an altered urine sample into a county probation office in Greensburg last week.
He allegedly tried to bring the urine inside in a smoothie pouch, but a probation officer caught him.
He’s due in court in September.