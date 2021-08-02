By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Laurel Highlands have been nominated again to win the title of Best Destination for Fall Foliage.READ MORE: McKeesport Police Searching For Missing 13-Year-Old Thomas Grier
The area, along with 20 others, was nominated for the USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Awards.READ MORE: Fox Chapel Plans To Turn Mister Rogers' Weekend Home Into Park
Last year, the Laurel Highlands won third overall for Best Fall Foliage in 2020.MORE NEWS: As Eviction Moratorium Expires, Many Worried They'll Be Left Without A Roof Over Their Heads
You can vote online until Aug. 30.