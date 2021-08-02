CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburghers continue to follow the words of Mister Rogers and help their neighbors.

That’s exactly what happened in Mt. Washington when someone was searching for a lost pet parrot.

The person posted on Reddit that they had lost their parrot but then located it high up in a tree.

The issue? They needed someone with a large ladder to help get the parrot out of the tree.

So, a good samaritan volunteered to come help get the parrot.

The parrot’s owner then posted a video of them being reunited and said they’re happy he’s back home.