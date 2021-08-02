By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – McKeesport Police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.
Police say Thomas Grier was last seen around the Rec Center in Crawford Village Sunday around 11 a.m. They say he just moved to McKeesport from North Carolina and isn't familiar with the area.
He's described by police as a Black male who is 5-foot-4.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 412-675-5015.