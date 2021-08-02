By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PennDOT is looking for feedback from its annual highway safety survey.
"Safety is our top priority and we value continued public engagement in making our roadways safer," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian in a news release.
"The results from this annual survey help us gauge participants' attitudes on highway safety, and potentially allow us to adjust our safety activities so we can further reduce crashes and fatalities."
You can take the survey online through Aug. 23. PennDOT says it should take about 5 minutes to complete.