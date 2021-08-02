CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Chad Kuhl, Coronavirus, COVID-19, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have placed pitcher Chad Kuhl on the injured list with COVID-19 and recalled pitcher Shea Spitzbarth.

READ MORE: 2nd Penn State Student Dies From COVID-19

Spitzbarth will take Kuhl’s spot on the active roster.

READ MORE: Living Life To The Fullest: Local Businessman Thriving Thanks To Breakthrough Treatment For SMA

He has gone 3-2 this year with a 1.41 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 relief appearances with Indianapolis this season.

MORE NEWS: McKeesport Police Searching For Missing 13-Year-Old Thomas Grier

Spitzbarth has no previous major league experience.