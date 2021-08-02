By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have placed pitcher Chad Kuhl on the injured list with COVID-19 and recalled pitcher Shea Spitzbarth.
Spitzbarth will take Kuhl's spot on the active roster.
He has gone 3-2 this year with a 1.41 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 relief appearances with Indianapolis this season.
Spitzbarth has no previous major league experience.