CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Lincoln Place, Local TV, Missing Girl, Missing Person, Pittsburgh Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln Place neighborhood.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 320 New Coronavirus Cases In Past 72 Hours

Police say Lacey Hoover disappeared on July 26.

They describe her as 5-foot-2, weighing 100 pounds. She has freckles, blue eyes and long red hair with blonde tips.

Police say she’s known to frequent the Lincoln Place, Swissvale and Lawrenceville areas.

MORE NEWS: Police: Girl, 5, Dies After Accidental Shooting In Ohio

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.