By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Pittsburgh's Lincoln Place neighborhood.
Police say Lacey Hoover disappeared on July 26.
They describe her as 5-foot-2, weighing 100 pounds. She has freckles, blue eyes and long red hair with blonde tips.
SVU detectives seek the public's help to find
Lacey Hoover, 17, was last seen on 7/26/21 in the Lincoln Place neighborhood.
She is 5'2",with blue eyes and red hair. If you know of her whereabouts please call SVU at (412) 323-7141. https://t.co/rP7XEbsB7V pic.twitter.com/mIh1ws5mX8
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) August 2, 2021
Police say she's known to frequent the Lincoln Place, Swissvale and Lawrenceville areas.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.