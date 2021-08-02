PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Welcome to the first Monday of August! Where’d the year go, right?

While we still have some time before summer really comes to an end, there will be some notable things that change this month that you may or may not notice.The first change will come from the amount of daytime we get each day.

Yesterday, we saw sunrise happening at 6:18 a.m.By the end of this month, sunrise will be happening at 6:47 a.m..

Sunset? It goes from 8:34 p.m. to 7:53 p.m.!Overall, we will lose 70 minutes of daylight from the start to the end of August.

Other things are based off of how much daylight we see along with the sun’s overall angle.

The highest sun angle on Sunday was 67.4°.That will be down to 57.9°. Obviously sun angle and daylight are directly related and it doesn’t change from year to year.That being said these are already the signs of changes that occur that are the drivers behind why it is warm and cool here in Pittsburgh and obviously around the world.

The average high temperature, by the way, goes from 83° on the 1st of this month down to 80º.

Let’s get back to today’s weather.

Conditions will be sunny and on the mild side with highs likely just in the mid to upper 70’s.

Winds will be light and out of the north at 5 to 10 mph. Morning lows are in the mid to upper 50’s.

Looking ahead, isolated rain chances are back tomorrow.

I did put in a 20% chance for rain today in Pittsburgh, but you’re likely going to be dry.

I have a 30% chance for rain on Tuesday evening with a 40% chance for rain mainly on Wednesday morning.

At this time, severe weather is not expected.

We do begin to warm back up on the back half of our week with Friday highs expected to hit the upper 80s.

Scattered rain is expected on both Saturday and Sunday.

